Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

Speed limit reduced to 35 miles per hour on portion of Mercer Street and Mercer Road

23 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
image_pdfimage_print

The speed limit has been reduced from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour on Mercer Street and Mercer Road from Lovers Lane to the bridge over Stonybrook just south of Quaker Road.

A traffic study conducted by the Princeton Police Department showed that the prevailing speed on that section of the road was about 48 miles per hour.  The speed limit of 45 miles an hour was set more than 40 years ago when there were few residential developments in the area, police said.

Between January 1 of 2012 and December 31 of 2016, there were 41 motor vehicle crashes on that stretch of road, according to the traffic study report. Speed was a factor in many of the accidents, police said. About 10 percent of accidents on Mercer Road involve deer.

The speed limit is still 25 miles per hour in the Princeton Friends School area during recess, when children can clearly be seen, or while children are going to or leaving school during opening or closing hours.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 29

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

August 29 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 29

Twilight Tours of Morven

August 29 @ 6:00 pm
Wed 29

Princeton Learning Cooperative Open House

August 29 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 30

Princeton Farmers’ Market

August 30 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 30

Pontoon Boat Nature Tours at the Mercer County Park Marina

August 30 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thu 30

Capital City Farmers Market

August 30 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 30

‘Serenity’ Art Exhibition Opening Reception at Capital Health Hopewell

August 30 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 30

Life After Trauma: PTSD 

August 30 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 30

McCarter Live at the Library: The Age of Innocence

August 30 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 31

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

August 31 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Fri 31

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

August 31 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 29

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

August 29 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 29

Twilight Tours of Morven

August 29 @ 6:00 pm
Wed 29

Princeton Learning Cooperative Open House

August 29 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 30

Princeton Farmers’ Market

August 30 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 30

Pontoon Boat Nature Tours at the Mercer County Park Marina

August 30 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: