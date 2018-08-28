Speed limit reduced to 35 miles per hour on portion of Mercer Street and Mercer Road

The speed limit has been reduced from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour on Mercer Street and Mercer Road from Lovers Lane to the bridge over Stonybrook just south of Quaker Road.

A traffic study conducted by the Princeton Police Department showed that the prevailing speed on that section of the road was about 48 miles per hour. The speed limit of 45 miles an hour was set more than 40 years ago when there were few residential developments in the area, police said.

Between January 1 of 2012 and December 31 of 2016, there were 41 motor vehicle crashes on that stretch of road, according to the traffic study report. Speed was a factor in many of the accidents, police said. About 10 percent of accidents on Mercer Road involve deer.

The speed limit is still 25 miles per hour in the Princeton Friends School area during recess, when children can clearly be seen, or while children are going to or leaving school during opening or closing hours.

