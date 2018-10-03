Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

Dinky train passengers start petition calling on NJ Transit to scrap plans to stop service for three months

13 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Commuters depend on the Dinky train to shuttle them between Princeton and Princeton Junction. The train ride is only four minutes each way when compared with a bus, which takes 10 to 15 minutes or longer.

New Jersey Transit plans to stop service on the Dinky train for at least three months beginning Oct. 14, and replace the trains with buses. The Dinky rail equipment and crews will be used elsewhere to facilitate the installation of positive train control. Commuters are dreading the loss of the Dinky for that long, and train advocates fear that the Dinky’s long-term future is in jeopardy.

This week, Dinky passengers began circulating a petition that calls on New Jersey Transit to reconsider its decision to shut down the Dinky. After the petition and signs disappeared from the train, advocates started an online petition Wednesday night. More than 100 people have signed the petition already on Change.org.

Monday night, Oct. 8, the Princeton Council will hold its regular public meeting. A representative from New Jersey Transit has been invited to speak at the meeting and answer residents’ questions about the Dinky shutdown. Meanwhile. the adjusted train schedule, including bus times, has been posted online.

Events Calendar

« October 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 04

Infant – Toddler Class

September 21 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 12:00 pm
Thu 04

89th annual Phillips’ Mill Art Exhibition

September 24 @ 1:00 pm - October 28 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 04

House of VIS, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

October 3 @ 9:00 am - October 23 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 04

Reception for House of VIS Exhibition

October 3 @ 4:30 pm - October 23 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 04

Princeton Area Community Foundation Annual Community Forum

October 4 @ 9:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thu 04

Princeton Farmers’ Market

October 4 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 04

Sustainable Princeton at Farmer’s Market

October 4 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 04

Capital City Farmers Market

October 4 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 04

Mercer County Community ID Card Program

October 4 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Thu 04

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

October 4 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 04

Poetry Walk for Young Voices

October 4 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 04

Girls Code

October 4 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

