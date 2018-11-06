Planet Princeton will host a Smart Card swap Friday, Nov. 9

Several readers have reached out asking what they should do with their Smart Cards now that Princeton has switched to a new parking meter system.

Smart Cards still can be used in the Spring Street Garage downtown until April 30 of 2019. The deadline was extended until April after people complained. Smart Cards can’t be used with the new meters. You must use a credit card, change, or an app for the new meters.

Many readers who have Smart Cards don’t use the cards for the garage but would like to recoup at least some of the value left on the cards. The municipality is not refunding the balance that is still left on the cards. Your best bet if you don’t think you will be using your Smart Card in the garage is to try to sell your card to someone who uses the parking garage. You could offer a discount on the value as an incentive for someone to buy your card.

Planet Princeton wants to help you. We will host a Smart Card swap meet on Friday morning, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. at the Panera on Nassau Street. We can’t guarantee that this will be a success, but it is worth a try. At the least, you can meet some of your fellow Princetonians and chat about local news with us and the stories you think we should be covering. So stop by Friday morning at 8 a.m., grab a cup of coffee and a bagel, and join us in the back of the Panera. Don’t forget to bring your Smart Card or cash if you want to buy someone’s card.

Sellers and buyers will have to work out details confirming how much is on the cards. You can walk over to the Spring Street garage together just two minutes away, or card owners can bring written documentation of their card balances.

