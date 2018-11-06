Unofficial results: Two newcomers, one incumbent win Princeton Board of Education race

First-time school board candidates Brian McDonald and Daniel Dart won two three-year seats on the board of education for the Princeton Public Schools, and incumbent Betsy Kalber Baglio won a second three-year term on the board on Tuesday, according to unofficial results, which do not include absentee and provisional ballots.

Incumbent Dafna Kendal, who headed the district’s facilities committee, lost her bid for a second term. The fifth candidate was newcomer Mary Clurman.

McDonald was the top vote getter with 3,895 votes. Dart came in second place with 3,611 votes, and Baglio came in third place with 3,303 votes. Kendal won 3,207 votes and Clurman received 3,157 votes.

McDonald, a former vice president for development at Princeton University, builds custom furniture and advises nonprofits on governance, strategy, and fundraising. He was a supporter of renewing the sending and receiving agreement for Cranbury students to attend Princeton High School.

Dart is a finance expert. Now retired, he was the chief operating officer of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. He was a vocal critic of the school board’s original $130 million bond referendum. In letters to the editor, he compared Princeton’s proposed spending plan with smaller proposed spending plans in other high achieving districts.

Baglio is an educator who has worked as an educational consultant and professional developer for K-12 teachers.

