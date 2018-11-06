Planet Princeton
ElectionsSchools

Unofficial results: Two newcomers, one incumbent win Princeton Board of Education race

5 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

First-time school board candidates Brian McDonald and Daniel Dart won two three-year seats on the board of education for the Princeton Public Schools, and incumbent Betsy Kalber Baglio won a second three-year term on the board on Tuesday, according to unofficial results, which do not include absentee and provisional ballots.

Incumbent Dafna Kendal, who headed the district’s facilities committee, lost her bid for a second term. The fifth candidate was newcomer Mary Clurman.

McDonald was the top vote getter with 3,895 votes. Dart came in second place with 3,611 votes, and Baglio came in third place with 3,303 votes. Kendal won 3,207 votes and Clurman received 3,157 votes.

McDonald, a former vice president for development at Princeton University, builds custom furniture and advises nonprofits on governance, strategy, and fundraising. He was a supporter of renewing the sending and receiving agreement for Cranbury students to attend Princeton High School.

Dart is a finance expert. Now retired, he was the chief operating officer of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. He was a vocal critic of the school board’s original $130 million bond referendum. In letters to the editor, he compared Princeton’s proposed spending plan with smaller proposed spending plans in other high achieving districts.

Baglio is an educator who has worked as an educational consultant and professional developer for K-12 teachers.

Brian McDonald
Daniel Dart
Betsy Kalber Baglio

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Wed 07

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Wed 07

Drawing Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 7 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 07

Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 7 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 07

A Conversation with John Weidman on Collaborating with Sondheim as a Librettist

November 7 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wed 07

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

November 7 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 07

Lit Lab for Kids

November 7 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 07

A Conversation with Valerie Jarrett, Former Senior Advisor to President Obama

November 7 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 07

The Museum and Democracy

November 7 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 07

Citizenship Preparation Classes

November 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 07

Screening of Fail State

November 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 08

Open House- Stuart Country Day School

November 8 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 08

Princeton Farmers’ Market

November 8 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Wed 07

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Wed 07

Drawing Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 7 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 07

Storytime at Barnes & Noble

November 7 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 07

A Conversation with John Weidman on Collaborating with Sondheim as a Librettist

November 7 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wed 07

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

November 7 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: