Princeton area school board 2018 election results

In the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District, voters also approved a $115 million bond referendum for school renovations.
How candidates for other school boards in the Princeton area fared on Tuesday:
East Windsor Regional School Board
East Windsor representatives, two three-year terms
☑ Christina ‘Tina’ Lands – 3,362
☑ Colleen Murphy – 2,561
☑Alice Weisman – 2,510 (incumbent)
Paul Connolly – 2,167 (incumbent)
Robert Laverty – 1,393 (incumbent)
Hightstown Borough representative, one three-year term
☑ Jennifer Drake, unopposed – 938
Ewing Public Schools
Three three-year terms open. Only two candidates ran, but 6 percent of voters wrote in a candidate. As of press time on Tuesday it was not clear which write-in candidate won the third seat.
☑ Lisa Hall McConnell (unopposed) – 5,987
☑Anthony F. Messina – 5,408
Write in candidates – 768 votes
Hamilton Public Schools
Three three-year terms
☑ Susan Ferrara – 10,221 (incumbent)
☑ Richard Kanka – 8,684 (incumbent)
☑Angelo Hall – 7,068
Richard Crockett III – 6,406
Cynthia Simon – 6,088
Janna Sheiman – 5,057
Sherry Morency – 4,663
Girard Casale – 3,693
Chandler Georgiou – 2,641
Hopewell Valley Regional Schools
Hopewell Township representatives, two three-year terms
☑ Deborah Linthorst – 3,180
☑ Debra M. O’Reilly – 2,563
Arleen Curran – 2,196
Pennington Borough representative, one three-year term
☑ Joanna Long (unopposed) – 718 (incumbent)
Lawrence School Board – Three three-year terms
☑ Jo Ann Geoeger – 5,080 (incumbent)
☑ Kevin A. Van Hise – 4,432 (incumbent)
☑ Joyce Scott – 2,844 (incumbent)
Jennifer Perry – 2,386
Tam Ngo – 2,367
Keva Stewart – 1,958
One two-year unexpired term
☑ Dana Drake – 4, 583
Becky Jo DiPierro – 2,227
Montgomery Rocky Hill
☑ Joan Tonkin – 4,220
☑ Minkou “Minkyo” Chenette – 3,519 (incumbent)
☑ Richard A. Cavalli – 3,330 (incumbent)
Charles F. Jacey, Jr. – (incumbent)
Robbinsville Township Public Schools
Three three-year terms
☑ Vito Galluccio – 2,703 (incumbent)
☑ Shaina Ciaccio – 2,605 (former board member)
☑ Lisa Temple – 2,547 (incumbent)
Vincent J. Costanza – 2,116 (former board member)
Noushin Kanani Asadpour – 1,375
One two-year unexpired term
Craig Heilman – 3,106
West Windsor Plainsboro Regional School Board
West Windsor representative for one three-year term
☑ Michele Kaish – 4,256 (incumbent)
Patrick Riccards – 3,176
Plainsboro representatives for two three-year terms
☑ Rachel Juliana 2,020 (incumbent)
☑ Anthony Fleres 1,732 (incumbent)
Prasannakumar Padinhareveetil – 1,476