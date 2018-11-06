Planet Princeton
Princeton area school board 2018 election results

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
In the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District, voters also approved a $115 million bond referendum for school renovations.

How candidates for other school boards in the Princeton area fared on Tuesday:

East Windsor Regional School Board

East Windsor representatives, two three-year terms

☑ Christina ‘Tina’ Lands – 3,362
☑ Colleen Murphy – 2,561
☑Alice Weisman – 2,510 (incumbent)
Paul Connolly – 2,167 (incumbent)
Robert Laverty – 1,393 (incumbent)

Hightstown Borough representative, one three-year term
☑ Jennifer Drake, unopposed – 938

 

Ewing Public Schools

Three three-year terms open. Only two candidates ran, but 6 percent of voters wrote in a candidate. As of press time on Tuesday it was not clear which write-in candidate won the third seat.

☑ Lisa Hall McConnell (unopposed) – 5,987
☑Anthony F. Messina – 5,408
Write in candidates – 768 votes

 

Hamilton Public Schools

Three three-year terms

☑ Susan Ferrara – 10,221 (incumbent)
☑ Richard Kanka –  8,684 (incumbent)
☑Angelo Hall – 7,068
Richard  Crockett III – 6,406
Cynthia Simon – 6,088
Janna Sheiman – 5,057
Sherry Morency – 4,663
Girard Casale – 3,693
Chandler Georgiou – 2,641

 

Hopewell Valley Regional Schools

Hopewell Township representatives, two three-year terms

☑ Deborah Linthorst – 3,180
☑ Debra M. O’Reilly – 2,563
Arleen Curran – 2,196

Pennington Borough representative, one three-year term
☑ Joanna Long (unopposed) – 718 (incumbent)

 

Lawrence School Board  – Three three-year terms

☑ Jo Ann Geoeger – 5,080 (incumbent)
☑ Kevin A. Van Hise –  4,432 (incumbent)
☑ Joyce Scott – 2,844 (incumbent)
Jennifer Perry –  2,386
Tam Ngo – 2,367
Keva Stewart – 1,958

One two-year unexpired term
☑ Dana Drake –  4, 583
Becky Jo DiPierro – 2,227

 

Montgomery Rocky Hill 

☑ Joan Tonkin – 4,220
☑ Minkou “Minkyo” Chenette – 3,519 (incumbent)
☑ Richard A. Cavalli – 3,330 (incumbent)
Charles F. Jacey, Jr. –  (incumbent)

Robbinsville Township Public Schools

Three three-year terms

☑ Vito Galluccio – 2,703 (incumbent)
☑ Shaina Ciaccio –  2,605 (former board member)
☑ Lisa Temple – 2,547 (incumbent)
Vincent J. Costanza – 2,116 (former board member)
Noushin Kanani Asadpour – 1,375

One two-year unexpired term
Craig Heilman – 3,106

 

West Windsor Plainsboro Regional School Board

West Windsor representative for one three-year term

☑ Michele Kaish – 4,256 (incumbent)
Patrick Riccards – 3,176

Plainsboro representatives for two three-year terms
☑ Rachel Juliana 2,020 (incumbent)
☑ Anthony Fleres 1,732  (incumbent)
Prasannakumar Padinhareveetil – 1,476

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

