Princeton area school board 2018 election results

In the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District, voters also approved a $115 million bond referendum for school renovations.

How candidates for other school boards in the Princeton area fared on Tuesday:

East Windsor Regional School Board

East Windsor representatives, two three-year terms

☑ Christina ‘Tina’ Lands – 3,362

☑ Colleen Murphy – 2,561

☑Alice Weisman – 2,510 (incumbent)

Paul Connolly – 2,167 (incumbent)

Robert Laverty – 1,393 (incumbent)

Hightstown Borough representative, one three-year term

☑ Jennifer Drake, unopposed – 938

Ewing Public Schools

Three three-year terms open. Only two candidates ran, but 6 percent of voters wrote in a candidate. As of press time on Tuesday it was not clear which write-in candidate won the third seat.

☑ Lisa Hall McConnell (unopposed) – 5,987

☑Anthony F. Messina – 5,408

Write in candidates – 768 votes

Hamilton Public Schools

Three three-year terms

☑ Susan Ferrara – 10,221 (incumbent)

☑ Richard Kanka – 8,684 (incumbent)

☑Angelo Hall – 7,068

Richard Crockett III – 6,406

Cynthia Simon – 6,088

Janna Sheiman – 5,057

Sherry Morency – 4,663

Girard Casale – 3,693

Chandler Georgiou – 2,641

Hopewell Valley Regional Schools

Hopewell Township representatives, two three-year terms

☑ Deborah Linthorst – 3,180

☑ Debra M. O’Reilly – 2,563

Arleen Curran – 2,196

Pennington Borough representative, one three-year term

☑ Joanna Long (unopposed) – 718 (incumbent)

Lawrence School Board – Three three-year terms

☑ Jo Ann Geoeger – 5,080 (incumbent)

☑ Kevin A. Van Hise – 4,432 (incumbent)

☑ Joyce Scott – 2,844 (incumbent)

Jennifer Perry – 2,386

Tam Ngo – 2,367

Keva Stewart – 1,958

One two-year unexpired term

☑ Dana Drake – 4, 583

Becky Jo DiPierro – 2,227

Montgomery Rocky Hill

☑ Joan Tonkin – 4,220

☑ Minkou “Minkyo” Chenette – 3,519 (incumbent)

☑ Richard A. Cavalli – 3,330 (incumbent)

Charles F. Jacey, Jr. – (incumbent)

Robbinsville Township Public Schools

Three three-year terms

☑ Vito Galluccio – 2,703 (incumbent)

☑ Shaina Ciaccio – 2,605 (former board member)

☑ Lisa Temple – 2,547 (incumbent)

Vincent J. Costanza – 2,116 (former board member)

Noushin Kanani Asadpour – 1,375

One two-year unexpired term

Craig Heilman – 3,106

West Windsor Plainsboro Regional School Board

West Windsor representative for one three-year term

☑ Michele Kaish – 4,256 (incumbent)

Patrick Riccards – 3,176

Plainsboro representatives for two three-year terms

☑ Rachel Juliana 2,020 (incumbent)

☑ Anthony Fleres 1,732 (incumbent)

Prasannakumar Padinhareveetil – 1,476

