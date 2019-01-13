Big Fish Seafood Bistro latest Princeton area restaurant to close

The Big Fish Seafood Bistro, one of the oldest restaurants at MarketFair Mall in West Windsor, is the latest Princeton area eatery to close.

Big Fish closed on New Year’s Day. The restaurant, which had a bar, was owned by a subsidiary of the Landry’s restaurant group. It was the last location in the Big Fish chain to close. Big Fish was founded by restaurateur Chuck Muer, whose company was sold in 2002. Landry’s owns 20 other restaurants in New Jersey, including the Brick Tavern next to MarketFair. In addition to the Brick Tavern, two other new restaurants, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze, created more competition at MarketFair

In October, the casual Pei Wei Asian Diner across Route 1 in West Windsor closed. 30 Burgers on Nassau Street in Princeton closed in the fall and opened a new location at the QuakerBridge Mall. The Middle Eastern restaurant Marhaba also closed this fall without warning. The owner never responded to a request for comment about the closure. The original Lambertville Marhaba location is still open.