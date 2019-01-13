Big Fish Seafood Bistro latest Princeton area restaurant to close

Krystal Knapp1 min readJanuary 13, 20191 comment

The Big Fish Seafood Bistro, one of the oldest restaurants at MarketFair Mall in West Windsor, is the latest Princeton area eatery to close.

Big Fish closed on New Year’s Day. The restaurant, which had a bar, was owned by a subsidiary of the Landry’s restaurant group. It was the last location in the Big Fish chain to close. Big Fish was founded by restaurateur Chuck Muer, whose company was sold in 2002.  Landry’s owns 20 other restaurants in New Jersey, including the Brick Tavern next to MarketFair. In addition to the Brick Tavern, two other new restaurants, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze, created more competition at MarketFair

In October, the casual Pei Wei Asian Diner across Route 1 in West Windsor closed. 30 Burgers on Nassau Street in Princeton closed in the fall and opened a new location at the QuakerBridge Mall. The Middle Eastern restaurant Marhaba also closed this fall without warning. The owner never responded to a request for comment about the closure. The original Lambertville Marhaba location is still open.

Share your thoughts

1 comment

  • Hopefully, restaurant designers in the area will learn to design a space where we can actually carry on a dinner conversation which, to me, was the great failing of the Big Fish.

Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone
#Reposting @thebentspoon with @instarepost_app -- #womensrightsarehumanrights #womansmarch #weareallinthistogether #bethechange
The March in Trenton Saturday #womensmarch
Bus headed from #Princeton to Washington today for #womansmarch

Join Our Orbit

Receive Push Notifications

Click to subscribe to notifications

Events Calendar

« January 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 14

Sculpture Exhibition

January 10 @ 10:00 am - February 8 @ 8:30 pm
Mon 14

Planet® Trunk Show for the Spring 2019 Collection

January 11 @ 10:00 am - January 15 @ 5:30 pm
Mon 14

“From a Child’s Perspective” Fine Art Rare Nature Photography by Tasha O’Neill

January 14 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 14

Guided Meditation

January 14 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Mon 14

Jersey Harmony Chorus Guest Night

January 14 @ 7:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 15

If These Stones Could Talk: Author Talk & Book Signing

January 15 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tue 15

The Art of Screen Time with Anya Kamenetz

January 15 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 15

The Art of Screen Time with Anya Kamenetz

January 15 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: