Hopewell Theater buys former Brother’s Moon restaurant

The owners of the Hopewell Theater announced Monday that they have bought the former Brother’s Moon restaurant on West Broad Street in Hopewell Borough. Special events related to theater programming will be offered at the new restaurant.

“We are thrilled to add a restaurant that will share the same level of artistry and intimacy of the Hopewell Theater,” Hopewell Theater Executive Director and co-founder Sara Scully said. “The restaurant’s synergy with theater operations will only enhance what we can offer to the public as an arts destination.”

The goal is to give theater patrons a place to relax and enjoy a meal before or after a theater show, along with entertainment related to theater programming such as meet-the-artist receptions, afternoon concerts, book signings and readings. The restaurant will also expand member benefits with perks at the restaurant such as discounts and a meeting space.

A restaurant partner has not been chosen yet. The chef of the new eatery will be in charge of the theater’s dine-in concession menu, as well as its occasional supper and brunch clubs. The menu will be sourced locally wherever possible with an emphasis on sustainability, reuse and the reduction of plastics and disposables. Building renovations will begin some time this spring.

