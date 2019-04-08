Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.

Princeton University officials: Arsonist caused four fires at the school this weekend

Krystal Knapp2 min read1 hour ago1 comment

An arsonist caused four fires at Princeton University, including one that injured a firefighter, according to the Princeton University Department of Public Safety.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, April 5, public safety officers were dispatched to a fire that had been set in a men’s restroom at Princeton Stadium. The fire caused minor damage.

On Saturday, April 6, after 11:30 p.m., public safety officers were dispatched to a fire that had been set in a classroom on the 12th floor of Fine Hall. The fire caused minor damage, and the building sustained significant water damage. A firefighter needed medical assistance after fighting the fire. He was taken to an area hospital and later released.

Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, officers were dispatched to a fire in a women’s restroom at Princeton Stadium. The fire was set between Friday night and Sunday morning, and burned itself out, officials said. The fire caused minor damage.

At 8:15 a.m. on Monday, April 8, officers were dispatched to fire in Jadwin Hall. The fire was set between Friday evening and Monday morning and burned itself out. The fire caused minor damage.

The Princeton University Department of Public Safety is investigating the incidents.If you have information about any of the fires, contact the Princeton University Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.

Report suspicious behavior or activity by calling 609-258-3333 or by using a blue light emergency phone on campus. Other public safety tips: Never prop a door open or tape a lock down. Lock your windows. Stay alert and tuned in to your surroundings. Avoid walking alone or appearing distracted by wearing headphones or talking on your cell phone. Trust your instincts, and if you do not feel comfortable in a place or situation, leave.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

1 comment
Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« April 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 09

Gifts from the Sea – exhibit of photographs and poetry

April 9 @ 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tue 09

Tax Help: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide (by appointment only)

April 9 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 09

Hot-Off-the-Press Book Talk: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – A Life

April 9 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Tue 09

Mosaic and Mikvah: Synagogues in Ancient Israel Before and After the Destruction of the Second Temple

April 9 @ 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Tue 09

Jewish Center Women Present: Israeli Dancing

April 9 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 09

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

April 9 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 10

Wacky Wednesday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

April 10 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 10

Discussion: The State of Korean Clinical Trials in both the U.S. and Korea

April 10 @ 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: