Princeton University officials: Arsonist caused four fires at the school this weekend

An arsonist caused four fires at Princeton University, including one that injured a firefighter, according to the Princeton University Department of Public Safety.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, April 5, public safety officers were dispatched to a fire that had been set in a men’s restroom at Princeton Stadium. The fire caused minor damage.

On Saturday, April 6, after 11:30 p.m., public safety officers were dispatched to a fire that had been set in a classroom on the 12th floor of Fine Hall. The fire caused minor damage, and the building sustained significant water damage. A firefighter needed medical assistance after fighting the fire. He was taken to an area hospital and later released.

Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, officers were dispatched to a fire in a women’s restroom at Princeton Stadium. The fire was set between Friday night and Sunday morning, and burned itself out, officials said. The fire caused minor damage.

At 8:15 a.m. on Monday, April 8, officers were dispatched to fire in Jadwin Hall. The fire was set between Friday evening and Monday morning and burned itself out. The fire caused minor damage.

The Princeton University Department of Public Safety is investigating the incidents.If you have information about any of the fires, contact the Princeton University Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.

