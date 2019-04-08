Alexander Road closed for about two weeks because of emergency bridge repairs

Alexander Road is closed near the canal at the border of Princeton and West Windsor until further notice while emergency bridge repairs are made, officials said Monday afternoon.

The bridge over the Stony Brook is closed to all traffic. The project will take about two weeks, but officials said that is just an estimate. Officials will not know the exact timeline for the reopening of the bridge until after part of the bridge is demolished. The date is also dependent on the weather. Bad weather could cause delays for workers.

Currently the Dinky train shuttle is still not in operation. Substitute buses have replaced the Dinky. Those buses normally travel over the bridges on Alexander Road. When the bridges are closed, the buses use an alternate route that adds time to the trip. The bus schedule has been adjusted by NJ Transit. Click to view the revised schedule.