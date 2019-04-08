Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.

Alexander Road closed for about two weeks because of emergency bridge repairs

Krystal Knapp1 min read5 hours ago3 comments

Alexander Road is closed near the canal at the border of Princeton and West Windsor until further notice while emergency bridge repairs are made, officials said Monday afternoon.

The bridge over the Stony Brook is closed to all traffic. The project will take about two weeks, but officials said that is just an estimate. Officials will not know the exact timeline for the reopening of the bridge until after part of the bridge is demolished. The date is also dependent on the weather. Bad weather could cause delays for workers.

Currently the Dinky train shuttle is still not in operation. Substitute buses have replaced the Dinky. Those buses normally travel over the bridges on Alexander Road. When the bridges are closed, the buses use an alternate route that adds time to the trip. The bus schedule has been adjusted by NJ Transit. Click to view the revised schedule.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

3 comments

  • The way they do things here it will take 2 weeks just for the workers to figure out where to stand around. Would be less of a problem if the Dinky was running. I have a feeling it’s not coming back. Would be nice if NJ Transit could inform us.

  • What a load of crap! so the buses will have to go down Washington extending the already inconvenient trip! Those poor commuters

Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« April 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 09

Gifts from the Sea – exhibit of photographs and poetry

April 9 @ 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tue 09

Tax Help: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide (by appointment only)

April 9 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 09

Hot-Off-the-Press Book Talk: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – A Life

April 9 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Tue 09

Mosaic and Mikvah: Synagogues in Ancient Israel Before and After the Destruction of the Second Temple

April 9 @ 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Tue 09

Jewish Center Women Present: Israeli Dancing

April 9 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 09

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

April 9 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 10

Wacky Wednesday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

April 10 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 10

Discussion: The State of Korean Clinical Trials in both the U.S. and Korea

April 10 @ 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: