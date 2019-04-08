Fenwick Hospitality Group sells all three Princeton restaurants

Jim Nawn, owner of the Fenwick Hospitality Group, has sold his catering business and all three of his Princeton restaurants — Agricola, Cargot and The Dinky Bar — to a restaurant group based in northern New Jersey.



The deal is still being finalized and ownership will transfer midyear. The Harvest Group of Morris Plains plans to operate the three restaurants with the same names as they have now. All current restaurant staff and management team members will be transitioned to the Harvest company, according to a spokesperson for the Fenwick Group.



“I am proud of what my team and I have accomplished since 2013 in establishing these restaurants. Princeton is a special community and it has been a privilege to serve our guests,” Nawn said in a written statement.



Nawn said the Harvest Group is a family-owned restaurant company that shares a commitment to local communities and designs its properties around local, seasonal food and wine and spirits. Owners Chip and Cheryl Grabowski have had their eyes on the Princeton area for expansion, and Nawn said in his statement that they are eager to join the Princeton Restaurant scene.

“The Grabowski family and I share a commitment to a transition of people and restaurants that will continue and build on what we have started,” Nawn said in his statement. He did not elaborate on why he decided to sell his restaurants and did not respond to an email seeking comment

In October, Nawn closed down his latest restaurant, Two Sevens Eatery and Cantina. At the time he said the restaurant concept for the space located at 277 Witherspoon Street next to the AvalonBay apartments would be redesigned, and a new restaurant would open in the spring. The Witherspoon Street property is owned by Herring Properties.

