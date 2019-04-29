Jammin’ Crêpes chosen to run the cafe at the Princeton Public Library

Kathy Klockenbrink and Kim Rizk, co-owners of Jammin’ Crêpes, make crêpes at a community event. File photo.

Jammin’ Crêpes will take over the cafe at the Princeton Public Library beginning in July. The Princeton-based business was selected to run the cafe after a bidding process the library conducts every five years.

“We’re pleased to welcome Jammin’ Community Café to Princeton Public Library and look forward to enjoying the many innovative and locally sourced food options they will offer to library visitors,” said Erica Bess, the assistant director of the library. “Jammin’ Crêpes’ commitment to sustainability and food literacy also align strongly to the library’s mission and we’re looking forward to developing this new partnership while continuing to provide excellent service to the Princeton community.”



Jammin’ Crêpes operates a restaurant at 20 Nassau Street, a catering business, and a food truck. Co-owner Kim Rizk said she is excited about the new community cafe at the library. She said the cafe menu will highlight partnerships with local farms and farmers, as well as several local specialty food businesses including Small World Coffee, Tico’s Juice, Lillipies Bakery and Thomas Sweet Chocolates.

“The Jammin’ Community Café will offer casual eat-in and take-away options featuring the best local and organic ingredients at their peak of freshness,” Rizk said. “We look forward to bringing our unique farm fresh fare to The Princeton Public Library.”

The Terra Momo Restaurant Group has operated the library cafe, Terra Libri, since 2009.



“We’ve been very fortunate to have had the Terra Momo Group provide cafe service to the library for the past 10 years. They have been very generous, civic-minded partners,” Bess said.



The Terra Momo Group will close Terra Libri in June. The new Jammin Community Café is expected to open in mid-July.

