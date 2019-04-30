What we’re watching: The Duke Farm eagle cam in Hillsborough

Watching the video from the live eagle cam at Duke Farms in Hillsborough, New Jersey is a fun distraction from work and national politics. One eagle hatched on March 30 and the other hatched the next morning. Duke Farms installed the webcam on a tree next to a bald eagle nest in 2008 in order to share the daily lives of eagles with viewers. In partnership with the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, lesson plans were created to use the videos as part of education programs for students watching from classrooms.



