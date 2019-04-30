What we’re watching: The Duke Farm eagle cam in Hillsborough

Krystal Knapp1 min read9 hours agoAdd comment

Watching the video from the live eagle cam at Duke Farms in Hillsborough, New Jersey is a fun distraction from work and national politics. One eagle hatched on March 30 and the other hatched the next morning. Duke Farms installed the webcam on a tree next to a bald eagle nest in 2008 in order to share the daily lives of eagles with viewers. In partnership with the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, lesson plans were created to use the videos as part of education programs for students watching from classrooms.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.

Join Our Orbit

%d bloggers like this: