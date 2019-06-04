Voters oust incumbent councilman in Princeton Democratic primary

Two newcomers, Mia Sacks (l) and Michelle Pirone Lambros (r) defeated the incumbent in the Princeton Democratic primary on Tuesday. The results are unofficial.

In the Democratic primary, voters ousted incumbent Princeton Councilman Tim Quinn, instead endorsing two newcomers — Mia Sacks and Michele Pirone Lambros.

Sacks was the top vote-getter with 1,372 votes, with all 22 districts reporting. Pirone Lambros came in second place with 1,109 votes. Quinn had 969 votes. Fourteen people voted for personal choices. The results are unofficial. The results do not include mail-in ballots or provisional ballots.

The results were seen by some as a referendum on Mayor Liz Lempert and the Princeton Council. Quinn, who is serving the last year of his first term, was endorsed by several current and former governing body members, and was the only candidate endorsed by Lempert and Council President Jenny Crumiller in an ad in the local newspaper. Sacks also was endorsed by several current and former officials. Pirone Lambros was endorsed by four former Princeton mayors, several other current and former officials, and Mercer County Freeholder Andrew Koontz. The problematic parking meter roll out was cited by some voters as a top issue, as was the health of the downtown business area, concerns about Princeton Theological Seminary’s redevelopment plans for its Stockton campus, the recent sewer department scandal, and responsiveness by local government to citizen concerns and feedback.

Sacks and Pirone Lambros will face independent Adam Bierman in the November general election. It is unclear whether any other independents have filed to run and whether a Republican received enough write-in votes to run in the general election. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

