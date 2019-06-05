Aunt Chubby’s Luncheonette manager Jeff Kyle dies at 29

Jeff Kyle

On June 1 at 29 years old, Jeffrey Alexander Kyle took his life. Jeffrey had a generous spirit and was driven to create community through kindness, his love of food and laughter. He wanted a peaceful world and found solace in nature: walking, exploring, fishing and foraging. He enjoyed driving his Jeep on the beach, fishing from the shore, crabbing on the bay, playing pool and cooking. He read every new John Grisham novel. He was a caring son, beloved brother, doting uncle and intensely dedicated to the hospitality and food industry.

Jeffrey was born at high noon on October 3, 1989 in Syracuse, New York and lived in Cazenovia, New York until the family moved to Hopewell Borough in 1995. He attended the Hopewell public school system from kindergarten through grade five and 10th through 12th grades, with grades six through nine spent at the Lewis School in Princeton. The Lewis School taught him skills to manage his dyslexia and learning differences. Upon returning to Hopewell Central High School, he was proud to be elected as the Central New Jersey DECA Vice President for his junior year of high school. He garnered a generous academic scholarship and attended Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, studying for three years in the hospitality department.

Jeffrey settled in Ringoes five years ago. He was a beloved member of the Hopewell community, the manager at Aunt Chubby’s Luncheonette, and a member of the Hopewell Borough Restaurant Association. For many years Jeffrey worked at Antimos Italian Kitchen in Hopewell. He worked at his father’s company Christopher Enterprises and provided pig roasts in the area for the annual Terhune Apple Days and Howell Historic Farm events. Being part of his community and working with the local restaurants was Jeffrey’s passion.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving parents David C. Kyle and Karen Olsen Rowden and his step father, Jeffrey Rowden and step mother, Shirley Bershad. He also leaves behind his sister Julie Kyle; sister Laura and her husband Ira White and their son, Ethan; his step brother, Michael Rowden and his wife Mel.

Jeffrey was a sweet soul who cared for everyone. It was in his nature to create special moments for those he loved. He had an ability to make people smile and had a quick sense of humor.

He was a force to be reckoned with and could make magic happen, but this came at a price and he sometimes struggled. His death is a heartbreak not easily understood. As much as his family members wish for one more day with him, they hope Jeffrey has found his peace. He will be forever loved and missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Thursday, June 6 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The memorial service will take place at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home. In a private family service Jeffrey’s cremains will be laid to rest at the Neshanic Cemetery in Hillsborough.

Editor’s note: Our condolences to Jeff’s friends and family, and to his work family at Chubby’s. Jeff was a kind soul. We will miss him and so will many in the Hopewell Valley and Princeton communities.