Some area roads closed, more than 15,000 households in Mercer County without power due to storm

A storm that hit the Mercer County area Monday evening brought trees and wires down in several towns and resulted in more than 15,000 households and businesses losing power. Alexander Road is closed from Route 1 to the Princeton Junction Train Station, and portions of Washington Road in West Windsor are closed due to wires and trees down. Trees and wires are down on numerous other area streets in West Windsor, Hamilton, Ewing and Trenton.

Hamilton was hit the worst by the storm, with almost 6,800 PSE&G customers without power as of 8:30 p.m. In West Windsor, more than 900 PSE&G customers and more than 1,260 JCP&L customers were without power. In Lawrence, more than 1,050 PSE&G customers were without power. In Robbinsville, more than 2,085 PSE&G customers were without power and more than 1,480 JCP&L customers were without power. In East Windsor, about 400 JCP&L customers were without power. In Ewing, more than 780 homes were without power as of 8:30 p.m.

Only a handful of residences in Princeton, Hopewell, and Pennington lost power.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Princeton area until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m.