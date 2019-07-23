Dinky train out of service, some area roads closed, almost 12,000 homes and businesses in Mercer County still without power

As of Tuesday at 7 a.m., more than 11,900 homes and businesses in Mercer County were still without power and numerous roads were closed due to downed trees and wires.

In West Windsor, 2,930 PSE&G customers were without power and 1,280 JCP&L customers did not have power. In Hamilton, more than 2,500 PSE&G customers were still without power. In Lawrence, 262 PSE&G customers had no power, and in Trenton, 262 customers were without power. In Ewing, where many households lost power last week due to previous storm, 372 PSE&G customers were without power as of Tuesday morning. In East Windsor, 2,738 JCP&L customers were still waiting for power to be restored on Tuesday morning, and in Robbinsville, 1,484 customers had no power.

Dinky train service between Princeton and Princeton Junction is suspended for Tuesday due to downed trees in overhead train wires, according to NJ Transit. Substitute bus service is being provided. The River Line is operating on a 30-minute schedule due to storm-related power issues.

In West Windsor, police have asked residents to avoid any unnecessary travel Tuesday morning. There are numerous road closures and there will be significant delays in the area, police said. Portions of Washington Road in West Windsor were closed Monday night due to the storm, and Alexander Road was closed between the Princeton Junction train station and Route 1 as of Monday night.

Drivers should avoid Fackler Road between Route 206 and Princeton Pike due to fallen trees across the roadway.