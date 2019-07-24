Biotech company to move to former Bristol-Myers Squibb campus in Plainsboro

The biotechnology company Genmab will relocate its U.S. headquarters and research lab from the Carnegie Center to the former Bristol-Myers Squibb Campus at 777 Scudders Mill Road in Plainsboro. The company will become the first new tenant at the campus since the relocation of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Genmab A/S, an international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, will establish a research lab at the site. The company will move into 90,070 square feet of space across two floors. The real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. secured the long-term lease for the site for property owner Trawler Capital Management, and announced the deal yesterday.

The 125-acre Plainsboro campus was custom built for Bristol-Myers Squibb, and the buildings were designed by The Hiller Group. The property consists of three, five-story, 220,000-square-foot office buildings. In 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that it would move its employees from the Plainsboro campus and its West Windsor offices to other Bristol-Myers Squibb facilities by the end of 2016.

The 777 Scudders Mill Road campus will offer new on-site amenities to support a collaborative working environment. It will include new conference and meeting facilities, reservable wellness rooms, bike and pedestrian paths, an outdoor amphitheater and terrace, a media lab, electric car chargers, and a full-service cafeteria.

“New Jersey’s ever-dynamic and innovative life-sciences ecosystem, along with the high-skilled labor market in the state, made the campus an ideal location to continue our growth trajectory,” said Chris Cozic, corporate vice president of human resources at Genmab.

Brendan Driscoll, Director of Trawler Capital Management, said in a written statement that the company’s goal is to transform the campus into a multi-tenant, multi-national center of innovation. “We hope their selection of our site is the first of many high caliber lease signings,” he said.