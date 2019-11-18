New Lawrence Shake Shack features local custard creations

The Shake Shack restaurant chain opened its first location in Mercer County on Monday morning. The restaurant is located at 3303 Brunswick Pike/Route 1 South across from the Quaker Bridge Mall.
Shake Shack sells Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, griddled flat-top dogs, frozen custard, fries, and other items.
Three items on the frozen custard mix-in menu currently feature ingredients from local businesses: The Blackout Cookie, a chocolate custard with marshmallow sauce, and Gingered Peach Bakery Blackout Cookie; Pie Oh My, a vanilla custard blended with pieces of seasonal pie from the Gingered Peach; and Spoon Feed, a vanilla custard with fudge sauce, the Bent Spoon salted caramel brownie, and sprinkles.
Asked what it’s like to have her creations featured at Shake Shack, Gingered Peach Bakery founder Joanne Canady-Brown said it feels pretty great.
“A fair amount of planning went into it, but Shake Shack’s recipe development team was very considerate of our brand and easy to work with,” Canady-Brown said.
The 3,403 square-foot restaurant features an outdoor patio, tabletops made using reclaimed bowling alley lanes, chairs using sustainable materials, and booths made using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.
The Lawrence Shake Shack location referred to by the company as the Princeton Shake Shack, will donate 5 percent of sales from the Pie Oh My dessert to The Jillian Fund, a financial resource for families and children suffering life-threatening illnesses requiring critical care.
Jugtown, Penns Neck, Princeton Junction, Cedar Grove, as well as Lawrenceville, Lawrence Station, Cox's Corner, Harney's Corner, are all fine old place names now washed away by a tide of unknowing or uncaring arrivistes. For the record, US Route 1 enters no part of either Princeton, or its former comprising municipalities. The Shake Shake will be in Lawrence Township, not far from Baker's Basin.
