Arts Council of Princeton names new development director

Caroline Cleaves

Princeton native Caroline Cleaves has been appointed to serve as the development director for the Arts Council of Princeton. She will begin her new position in January.

Cleaves previously held fundraising positions at Rider University and the Grounds for Sculpture. The Princeton High School alumna graduated from Smith College, Phi Beta Kappa, and earned her master’s degree at the University of Chicago, where she received a Fulbright for her research in cultural anthropology.

“Caroline joined us in March as a development consultant, and has quickly brought discipline and insights to our efforts,” says Jim Levine, the interim executive director at the Arts Council. “Both the board and the staff have been impressed with Caroline’s perspectives, work ethic, wit, and knowledge of the development field. Everyone’s excited to have her join the team.”

Cleaves said working with the Arts Council is meaningful on both a professional and personal level.

“Art played a central role in my childhood, and both of my paternal grandparents and my father were artists,” Cleaves said. “One of my favorite memories of growing up in Princeton was a watercolor class my dad and I took at the Arts Council when classes were held at a barn on Ettl Farm in the 1970s. I’m grateful to the Arts Council for that memory, and want to ensure the organization remains a vibrant part of our community for generations to come.”

Cleaves lives in Princeton with her children, Sam and Ava, and her husband, Princeton University History Professor Sean Wilentz.