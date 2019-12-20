Princeton Public Library names new executive director

Jennifer Podolsky

Jennifer Podolsky has been named the 14th executive director of the Princeton Public Library.

Podolsky, the current executive director of the East Brunswick Public Library, will begin her duties in mid-February. She succeeds Brett Bonfield, who left Princeton in April for a position at the Cincinnati Public Library.

“We are delighted that Jennifer Podolsky will be the next executive director of the Princeton Public Library,” said Pam Wakefield, president of the library’s board of trustees, in a written statement.

“Jennifer is an accomplished and visionary librarian who is a consummate professional, a mentor, and a role model,” Wakefield said. “I think she will build on the excellence to which we as a community have become accustomed.”

Prior to her tenure in East Brunswick, Podolsky worked as a project specialist for business and technology outreach in the lifelong learning division at the New Jersey State Library. She has also worked as a youth services librarian for the Somerset County Library System, and was a volunteer research librarian for the archives department at the Ellis Island Immigration Museum.

Podolsky started her career as the senior research editor at Reed Elsevier, where she supervised a staff of researchers, managed various research assignments, conducted online database training, and assisted in collection development. She has management experience in addition to holding research and editorial positions in publishing and libraries.

A graduate of Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and anthropology, Podolsky earned her master’s degree in library and information science from Rutgers in 2005.

