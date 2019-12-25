Princeton rabbi Adam Feldman dies in Hawaii

Rabbi Adam Feldman

Adam Feldman, the rabbi at the Jewish Center of Princeton, died while on vacation in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Randy Brett, president of the executive committee at the Jewish Center, informed members of the congregation of Feldman’s death in an email on Wednesday.

“It is with profound shock and sadness that I am notifying you about the sudden passing of Rabbi Adam Feldman,” Brett wrote. “Rabbi Feldman was with his family, and his wife Sara’s family, on a vacation in Hawaii and he died while on an outdoor activity with the family. The details are unclear but his passing was quick and without suffering.”

Feldman, 55, led the Jewish Center for more than fourteen years. He joined the Jewish Center in the summer of 2005 after serving for six years as the assistant and associate rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights, New York. At the Jewish Center, Feldman was known for his passion for education. He also worked to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding in the local community. He served on numerous boards and committees for area community organizations, including among others the committee for religious ministries at the Princeton Medical Center, Trinity Counseling Services, and the Princeton-Mercer-Bucks Jewish Community Relations Council. He also served as a chaplain for the Princeton Police Department.

“Rabbi Feldman devoted his energy, passion for Judaism, love of teaching, and innovative programming for the benefit of the congregation and community,” Brett wrote. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Sara, their children Talia, Dena and Ilan, his sisters Lisa and Amy, his parents Len and Nikki Feldman, and the extended Feldman and Bucholtz families. We will gather around them as a community to comfort them in this extraordinarily difficult period.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. Jewish Center leaders have asked that people not reach out to family members yet, but hold them in their thoughts and hearts during this difficult time.

