Obituary: Adam Feldman, senior rabbi of the Jewish Center, dies at 55

Rabbi Adam Feldman

Adam S. Feldman, the senior rabbi of the Jewish Center of Princeton, died suddenly and tragically while traveling in Hawaii with his family on Tuesday, December 24. He was 55.

Rabbi Feldman received his ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary of America in New York in 1999. His formal education included receiving a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in Hebraic Studies, as well as studying at the Hebrew University and Machon Schechter in Jerusalem.

Among his prior positions, he was deeply involved in a wide range of youth and teen activities at Camp Ramah in the Poconos, Camp Ramah in the Berkshires and the United Synagogue Youth, and was the adult program director and youth community director at the Highland Park Conservative Temple and Center.

Rabbi Feldman joined the Jewish Center in the summer of 2005 after serving for six years as the assistant and associate rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights, New York. During his more than fourteen years as the spiritual leader of The Jewish Center, the congregation made many significant advances. Rabbi Feldman devoted his passion for Judaism, love of teaching and innovative programming for the benefit of the congregation and community. He was widely respected by his clergy colleagues of all faiths in the greater Princeton area.

Rabbi Feldman is survived by his wife, Sara Bucholtz, their children Talia, Dena and Ilan Feldman, his parents Leonard and Nikki Feldman, and his sisters Lisa and Amy.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 29, at 10 a.m. at the Jewish Center, 435 Nassau Street in Princeton. As a reflection of Rabbi Feldman’s love of life and Philadelphia sports, his family welcomes Phillies, Eagles or Sixers apparel at the funeral.

Burial will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge. Shiva details will be forthcoming.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to The Jewish Center, 435 Nassau St., Princeton NJ 08540, the Princeton Health Religious Ministries Department, 1 Plainsboro Rd., Plainsboro, NJ 08536, or Camp Ramah in the Poconos, 2100 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.

For those who cannot attend in person, the funeral services will be broadcast over the synagogue livestream. Please go to www.thejewishcenter.org. Go to the featured event box and click “go to livestream.”