Heart found under a doormat in Princeton

A resident of on Meritt Lane at the Institute for Advanced Study found a heart under a doormat in front of the apartment last week.

The heart was discovered on Dec. 26. Police were dispatched to the apartment to investigate. The heart was sent to the Middlesex County County Medical Examiner to determine whether it is a human heart or an animal heart, police said. The heart is not fully intact so the medical examiner is conducting a DNA test to determine whether the heart came from a human heart or an animal. Officials said one possible scenario is that the heart came from an animal and was stashed under the doormat by another animal.