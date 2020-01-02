Two people overdose on opioids in Princeton

Two people in their 20s overdosed on opioids at a home in Princeton on Dec. 30. Emergency responders were able to revive one person using Narcan. The other person died.

Police and members of the Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to a call at a home on the 200 block of Mercer Street Monday and found that a Princeton resident and her boyfriend were both unresponsive.

Narcan was administered to both, and the woman, a 24-year-old resident of the house, was revived. Her boyfriend, a 26-year-old from out of state, did not respond to the Narcan and died, police confirmed.

The kind of opioid used by the pair is still being determined.

Police Chief Nick Sutter urges people to call 9-1-1 in the case of an opioid overdose. Under New Jersey law, people who seek help for themselves or others because an overdose are not prosecuted, he said. Every patrol car in the Princeton Police Department carries a Narcan kit to aid overdose victims.