Another frustrating commute as train service in and out of Penn Station is delayed again

Train service in and out of Penn Station in New York was delayed again for the evening commute on Friday. According to NJ Transit, the delays were caused by an Amtrak overhead power issue in Penn Station.

At about 7 p.m., rail service in and out of New York was suspended. Just after 8:30 p.m., NJ Transit reported that trains are still behind schedule by about 90 minutes.

NJ Transit tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at 33rd St., Hoboken and Newark Penn and NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses, officials said.