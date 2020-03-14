NJ expands expiration dates for driver’s licenses, registrations, and inspections in response to coronavirus outbreak

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton announced Saturday that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the motor vehicle commission will extend expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, and inspection stickers.

Effective immediately, the motor vehicle commission will grant a two-month extension for:

Driver licenses expiring in March, April, and May

Registrations expiring in March, April, and May

Inspection stickers expiring in March, April, and May

“All residents who have their driver’s licenses, auto registration, or vehicle inspection due for renewal by May 31 will receive an automatic two-month extension,’’ Murphy said. “Keeping New Jerseyans out of crowded Motor Vehicle agencies is another step we can take to limit exposure and hold the line against the spread of COVID-19.”

For expiration dates falling in March, the renewal deadline is extended to May; for expiration dates falling in April, the renewal deadline is extended to June; for expiration dates falling in May, the renewal deadline is extended to July.

“Extending the expiration dates will reduce the numbers of customers who come through our agencies daily, helping us to reduce the risk to New Jerseyans,” said Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “We also strongly encourage customers to renew their licenses and registrations online if they are eligible.”

By law, Fulton has the authority to extend expiration dates when a state of emergency has been declared. Murphy declared a State of Emergency and Public Health Emergency on March 9 as part of the state’s coordinated response to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The motor vehicle commission encourages customers who are eligible to conduct online transactions, including license renewals, vehicle registrations and change of address, to do so by visiting NJMVC.gov.