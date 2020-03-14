NJ officials: Positive coronavirus cases in the state increase to 69

“The spread of this disease will be stopped at the community level. Taking personal responsibility will make a difference, in fact, it may make all the difference. Avoid gatherings and other situations where there is potential exposure. If you feel ill or feel warm, take your temperature. If you have a fever, please do not go out.” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced during a daily press briefing Saturday that an additional 19 residents in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive in the state to 69.

Seven of the new cases are from Middlesex County, seven of the cases are from Bergen County, two are from Essex County, two are from Hudson County, and one is from Monmouth County. Thirteen of the cases are female and six are male. The ages range from 18 to 80.

Nine New Jersey residents will be returning from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship this weekend, and they will all be screened when they arrive,” Persichilli said.

Officials said the CDC just informed them after analyzing data, that all positive tests conducted at a public health lab are now being considered confirmed. Officials will no longer use the term “presumptive positive.”

The numbers are concerning because they are on the rise, but the increase is not unexpected,” Persichilli said.

“We continue to work alongside local and county health officials and hospitals to closely monitor the situation and take aggressive action to mitigate illness. You’ve heard about trying flattening the curve. That is what we are laser-focused on,” Persichilli said.

Everyone in the state should assume there is someone in their county who has tested positive, and that those numbers will go up, Persichilli said. Social distancing is the best weapon people have to protect themselves and others, she said.

“As we see this continuing to spread, it’s critical we do everything possible,” Persichilli said. “The spread of this disease will be stopped at the community level. Taking personal responsibility will make a difference, in fact, it may make all the difference. Avoid gatherings and other situations where there is potential exposure. If you feel ill or feel warm, take your temperature. If you have a fever, please do not go out.”

Murphy said state officials are taking a science-based approach when it comes to responding to the pandemic, and that they hope to lessen residents’ anxiety. “We will get through this,” Murphy said. “We will not be unwscathed, and it won’t be mistake-free, but I want to say as unequivocally as I can that we will get through this.”

While people’s anxiety is understandable, Murphy called on citizens to not hoard food and supplies.

“It’s a time to be prudent and to be prepared, but it’s not a time to panic,” he said. Murphy also said overnight trucking restrictions have been lifted so trucks can deliver more supplies to stores.

Officials detailed steps that are being taken to protect vulnerable citizens and healthcare workers. After 5 p.m. Saturday, visitors will not be permitted to longterm care facilities, nursing homes, and pediatric care facilities, except when a resident of one of those facilities is facing the end of life. Persichilli said the restrictions have been enacted to protect the most vulnerable populations. Given how severe the illness can be for older residents, she said the restrictions at longterm care facilities are critical. She also stressed the importance of social distancing. Murphy repeated his recommendation to not hold large gatherings, especially those of more than 250 people.

Marcus Hicks, the superintendent of the department of corrections, said new restrictions are being enacted in the prisons to limit exposure to the coronavirus. Visits to prisoners are being suspended for the next 30 days, with the exception of lawyers who need to visit clients. The state will increase access to other forms of communication so prisoners can still talk with their families. They will be able to make phone calls free of charge and use internet kiosks. They will also receive free postage.

Officials said the state health department hotline has seen a surge in callers. The hotline received more than 800 phone calls in the last 24 hours. People want to find out where they can get tested. Officials said they hope over the next couple of weeks to give people more specific information about where to get tested as testing options are expanded.

Hospitals are seeing an influx of people Persichilli referred to as the “worried well” who aren’t sick. Officials are urging people to see their primary care doctors if they are sick. “If you don’t have symptoms, you don’t need to be tested,” Persichilli said. “If your symptoms mild, follow the guidelines of your healthcare provider. We are prioritizing testing for people who are most vulnerable — people who were part of clusters, medical workers, and those who are hospitalized.”

“If you don’t have symptoms, it’s important to know that you may test positive later,” Persichilli said. “If you do have symptoms and test negative, you may have another respiratory infection unrelated to COVID-19. Stay home when you are sick.”

Persichilli added that healthcare unions are concerned about protecting healthcare workers throughout the state. The state just received four truckloads of personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks that will be distributed to healthcare facilities, she said.

Bergen County has more coronavirus cases than other counties in New Jersey. Persichilli said officials are working closely with the county executive there to mitigate spread. The county will start a testing center at Bergen County Community College. The county executive there has also closed movie theaters, performance halls, and the Bergen County Zoo. The Mall of the American Dream will close Sunday. All 75 public school districts in Bergen County are shifting to remote learning, officials said.