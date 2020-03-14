Second Princeton University staff member tests positive for the coronavirus

Princeton University officials were notified on Saturday that the second of two staff members under self-isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19 has tested positive, school officials said.

The first staff member’s positive test result was announced on Friday. School officials said that both staff members remain in self-isolation.

Princeton officials have not sent out any updates for Saturday as of 5:30 p.m. On Friday, local health officials said the first Princeton staffer who tested positive was a 49-year-old woman. She began experiencing a mild illness on March 3. She reported attending two events after her symptoms began. The first event took place in Staten Island on March 7 at a dance festival. The second event was a meeting at the Princeton Medical Center on March 9. She has been isolating at home starting the evening of March 9.

Both staff members were possibly exposed to the coronavirus at an off-campus gathering at a private Princeton home on Feb. 29. Other university community members who had close contact with the two staff members were identified and asked to self-quarantine as a precaution. Two people from the Boston area who attended that party had previously attended the Biogen conference in Boston. More than 70 attendees of that conference have tested positive, and the two who attended the Princeton party tested positive after they returned to New England.

On March 11, a Princeton student who was exhibiting flu-like symptoms was also tested for coronavirus at McCosh Health Center and was immediately placed in isolation. The student continues to remain in isolation. Test results are not available yet.