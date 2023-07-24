Registration now open for the 2023 Full Moon Bike Ride

The 8th annual Lawrence Hopewell Trail Full Moon Bike Ride will take place Sept. 30. File photo.

The Lawrence Hopewell Trail and Mercer County Park Commission will host the 8th annual Full Moon Bike Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event will kick off in the parking area near Rosedale Lake at Mercer Meadows. The family-friendly event is popular with both new and seasoned cyclists.

A magical cycling experience

The Full Moon Bike Ride follows a six-mile loop that takes participants along the Lawrence Hopewell Trail and other trails within Mercer Meadows. As you pedal along the trail, you’ll be surrounded by twinkling lights under a canopy of trees. Live music will accompany you along the way, adding to the fun of the ride.

To make the experience even more special, there will be glow-in-the-dark features throughout the trail illuminating your path. As you reach Rosedale Lake, a campfire will be waiting for you where you can enjoy s’mores and the company of fellow riders.

Bike decorating contest and prizes

One of the highlights of the Full Moon Bike Ride is the bike decorating contest. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes in creative and imaginative ways. Contestants can win prizes.

Event details

The Full Moon Bike Ride will begin at 7:30 p.m. Participants are welcome to arrive later and join the ride at their convenience. Registration will open at 7 p.m. While waiting for the ride to begin, you can bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the campfire and live music.

The event is open to adults and children of all ages. Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult at all times. The bike ride is open to riders 12 and up.

Online registration for riders is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 12 to 17. Adult registration in person on the evening of the event is $25. There is no fee for non-riders.

Full Moon Bike Ride t-shirts will be available for purchase online when you register.

Parking

Parking will be available in the lot near the Mercer Meadows Dog Park and Rosedale Lake area. The event starts and ends at the parking lot at Rosedale Lake. The entrance is located along Federal City Road, between Blackwell Road and Old Mill Road in Pennington.