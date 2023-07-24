Washington Road bridge to be closed until sometime this fall (updated)

Commuters and Princeton area residents can expect a few months or more of even worse traffic jams than usual while the Washington Road bridge over the D&R Canal is replaced.

Washington Road will be closed between Faculty Road in Princeton and Tiger Lane in West Windsor starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Local access will be available between Route 1 and Tiger Lane, meaning construction workers for Princeton University will have access for university projects.

The $9.4 million bridge replacement is expected to be completed sometime in the fall but officials have not named a specific target completion date.

The following detours will be in place:

Washington Road southbound detour (updated):

Drivers wishing to travel southbound on Washington Road will be directed to use Route 27/Nassau Street

Turn left onto Alexander Street

Take the ramp to Route 1 northbound to New Brunswick

Take the jughandle to CR 571 northbound/Princeton to Washington Road

Or

From Route 27/Nassau Street, turn right onto Harrison Street

Turn right onto Route 1 southbound

Stay right on Route 1 southbound to take the “All Turns” lane to CR 571/Hightstown/Princeton back to Washington Road

Washington Road northbound detour:

Drivers on Washington Road northbound before the Route 1 intersection wishing to cross the Washington Road Bridge over the D&R Canal will be directed to turn left onto Route 1 southbound

Take the ramp to Alexander Road westbound/Princeton

Continue on Alexander Road and turn right onto University Place

Turn right onto Route 27/Nassau Street northbound back to Washington Road

Drivers traveling on Route 1 northbound or southbound wishing to travel into Princeton will be directed to use Alexander Road/Alexander Street or South Harrison Street/Lower Harrison Street.

The timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Pedestrians and cyclists

Access to the D&R Canal towpath will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists on Washington Road heading southbound, crossing the Washington Road Bridge over Lake Carnegie. Barriers will be in place to direct pedestrians and cyclists to the towpath a safe distance away from the active construction zone.

Pedestrians and cyclists on Washington Road heading northbound will not be able to access the D&R Canal towpath. Instead, they can use crossings at Alexander Street and Harrison Street.